Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 548837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.