Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 548837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.