DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 9,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,742. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

