Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 606,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 674% from the previous session’s volume of 78,272 shares.The stock last traded at $37.43 and had previously closed at $37.73.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.