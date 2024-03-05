Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DRI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

