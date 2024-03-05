Daniel Bracken Purchases 15,412 Shares of Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bracken purchased 15,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,266.17 ($7,315.70).

Daniel Bracken also recently made the following trade(s):

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

