Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

DHR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.63. The company had a trading volume of 586,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,623. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.97. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

