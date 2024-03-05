Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 808,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $521.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.51. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.75.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

