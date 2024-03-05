Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.
NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 808,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $521.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.51. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.75.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
