CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.