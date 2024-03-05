CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 4,018,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212,028. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

