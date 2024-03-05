Curaleaf (CURLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

Curaleaf Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.74. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.