CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 881,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 28,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a P/E ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

