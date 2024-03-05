Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CRYBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 1,604,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

