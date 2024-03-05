Critical Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiga Acquisition and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 3 12 0 2.80

Bumble has a consensus price target of $17.93, indicating a potential upside of 58.91%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Bumble -0.40% -0.17% -0.11%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Bumble $1.05 billion 1.47 -$4.21 million ($0.03) -376.00

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.