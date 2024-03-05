Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.74. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 634,509 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

