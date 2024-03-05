Craig Hallum Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $5.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.72 on Monday. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

