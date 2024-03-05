Craig Hallum Increases Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSP opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

