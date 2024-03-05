Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 9,526,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906,416. Coupang has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Institutional Trading of Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $250,714,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Coupang by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,494,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

