Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,767,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,000,345,000 after acquiring an additional 147,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 600.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $763.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $466.80 and a one year high of $769.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

