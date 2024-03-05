Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

