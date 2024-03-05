Contrasting Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $312.91 million 3.16 -$1.76 million ($0.03) -436.52 Aurora Innovation $2.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grid Dynamics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -0.56% 6.77% 5.83% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

