Contrasting DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $134.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

This table compares DexCom and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $3.62 billion 12.95 $541.50 million $1.31 92.86 PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 17.24 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -20.56

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 14.95% 28.31% 9.74% PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63%

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.