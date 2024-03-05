Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.4 %

ED opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

