comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 967,182 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 564,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of comScore by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 360,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in comScore by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

