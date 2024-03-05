CompoSecure (CMPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.62. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.