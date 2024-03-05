Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 93,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 602,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $874.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.