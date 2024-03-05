Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.