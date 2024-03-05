Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 368,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

