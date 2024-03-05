CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $195,211.25 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

