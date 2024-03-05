CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $221.35 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

