Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 5.4 %

Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Clearmind Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

