Clarkson (LON:CKN) PT Raised to GBX 4,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at GBX 3,790 ($48.10) on Tuesday. 22,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,464.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,028.73. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,842.03 ($48.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,363.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

