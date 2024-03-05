Clarkson (LON:CKN) PT Raised to GBX 4,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Clarkson
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.