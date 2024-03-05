Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $0.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

FSR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fisker by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

