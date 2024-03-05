Citigroup Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $76.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

