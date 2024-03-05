CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.44.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$11.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

