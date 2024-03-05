CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$239.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$234.00 to C$239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$236.75.

WSP stock opened at C$221.87 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$197.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

