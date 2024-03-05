CIBC Downgrades GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDI. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$37.75 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$35.17 and a twelve month high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.