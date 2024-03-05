Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02), with a volume of 1689662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -190.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

