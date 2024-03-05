Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 9.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.44% of Chesapeake Energy worth $49,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 2,323,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

