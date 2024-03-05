Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $279.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $276.69 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

