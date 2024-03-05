Chain (XCN) Trading Up 24.2% This Week

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Chain has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,126,068,814 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.