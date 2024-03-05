CG Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGON) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 5th

CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 5th. CG Oncology had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CGON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 in the last ninety days.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.