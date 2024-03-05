CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.19.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

