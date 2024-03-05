CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 26293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

