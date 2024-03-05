CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

Insiders Place Their Bets

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TSE CEU opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.