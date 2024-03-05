Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.30 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $16.31 or 0.00025786 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $390.03 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,027,616,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,027,397,260.273875 with 168,440,788.023875 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.95444853 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $276,959,847.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

