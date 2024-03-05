Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.