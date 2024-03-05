CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$71.58.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,653. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

