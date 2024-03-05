Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,437 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

