Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $115,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,524.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

