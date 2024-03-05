Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

